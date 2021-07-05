Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Sells 288 Shares of Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. trimmed its position in Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) by 0.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 128,361 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 288 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $27,053,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Atlassian by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 6,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Atlassian by 15.7% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 11,910 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,510,000 after acquiring an additional 1,620 shares during the last quarter. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC increased its position in Atlassian by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,827,687 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $427,441,000 after acquiring an additional 131,630 shares during the period. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. increased its position in Atlassian by 86.6% during the first quarter. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. now owns 850,680 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $179,289,000 after acquiring an additional 394,732 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Atlassian by 922.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,125 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares during the last quarter. 90.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TEAM has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Atlassian from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 price objective on shares of Atlassian in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Atlassian from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Macquarie upped their target price on Atlassian from $263.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $263.94.

TEAM opened at $262.72 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $34.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,020.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 291.91 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $237.03. Atlassian Co. Plc has a twelve month low of $160.01 and a twelve month high of $272.13.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $568.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $569.20 million. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 44.31% and a positive return on equity of 7.89%. On average, analysts predict that Atlassian Co. Plc will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Atlassian

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. It provides project tracking, content creation and sharing, and service management products. The company's products include JIRA, a workflow management system that enables teams to plan, organize, track, and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a content collaboration platform that is used to create, share, organize, and discuss projects; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product, which captures and adds structure to fluid fast-forming work for teams.

