Northern Dynasty Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:NAK) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:NAK) (TSE:NDM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $0.50 price objective on the mining company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Northern Dynasty owns the rights to purchase 100% of the Pebble gold-copper-molybdenum porphyry deposit, where successful drilling programs have delineated an Inferred Mineral Resource. Northern Dynasty is the largest gold deposit and one of the largest copper deposits in North America. “

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN NAK opened at $0.50 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $255.73 million, a P/E ratio of -4.99 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.56. Northern Dynasty Minerals has a 12-month low of $0.31 and a 12-month high of $2.49.

Northern Dynasty Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:NAK) (TSE:NDM) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The mining company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). Equities research analysts expect that Northern Dynasty Minerals will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kopernik Global Investors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 26,781,401 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $16,979,000 after acquiring an additional 701,795 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Northern Dynasty Minerals by 52.8% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 14,561,858 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $9,291,000 after purchasing an additional 5,032,636 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals by 158.4% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 5,861,488 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $3,716,000 after acquiring an additional 3,592,868 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $656,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in Northern Dynasty Minerals by 131.0% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 1,340,176 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 759,949 shares during the period. 12.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration of mineral properties in the United States. Its principal mineral property is the Pebble copper-gold-molybdenum project comprising 2,402 mineral claims that covers an area of approximately 417 square miles located in southwest Alaska. The company was formerly known as Northern Dynasty Explorations Ltd.

