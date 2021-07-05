Northern Star Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:NESRF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Northern Star Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:NESRF) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the five ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

NESRF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Northern Star Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Northern Star Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th.

Shares of NESRF stock traded down $0.05 on Wednesday, reaching $7.52. 9,300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,318. Northern Star Resources has a 1 year low of $7.05 and a 1 year high of $13.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.37.

Northern Star Resources Limited engages in the exploration, development, mining, processing, and sale of gold deposits in Australia. The company holds interests in the Pogo, Jundee, and Kalgoorlie operations, as well as Paulsens and Tanami projects. It operates in Western Australia, the Northern Territory, and Alaska.

