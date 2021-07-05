Northern Trust Corp Decreases Stock Holdings in NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB)

Northern Trust Corp reduced its position in shares of NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB) by 27.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 773,309 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 291,071 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in NBT Bancorp were worth $30,854,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NBT Bancorp by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 716,839 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,601,000 after purchasing an additional 41,995 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of NBT Bancorp by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 59,619 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,379,000 after acquiring an additional 9,341 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of NBT Bancorp by 241.4% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 9,900 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of NBT Bancorp by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 31,429 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after acquiring an additional 2,907 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of NBT Bancorp by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 333,116 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,291,000 after acquiring an additional 2,007 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.97% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded NBT Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd.

In other NBT Bancorp news, insider Matthew K. Durkee sold 7,597 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total value of $307,678.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $928,057.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 3.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NBTB opened at $35.59 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $38.43. The company has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.67 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. NBT Bancorp Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.10 and a 12-month high of $42.79.

NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.18. NBT Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 27.26%. The business had revenue of $116.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.78 million. On average, research analysts predict that NBT Bancorp Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. NBT Bancorp’s payout ratio is 45.57%.

About NBT Bancorp

NBT Bancorp Inc, a financial holding company, provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services. Its deposit products include demand deposit, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, agricultural, and commercial construction loans; indirect and direct consumer, home equity, mortgages, business banking loans, and commercial loans; and residential real estate loans.

