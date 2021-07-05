Northern Trust Corp Has $28.63 Million Stock Holdings in Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC)

Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,460 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,031 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.48% of Credit Acceptance worth $28,625,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CACC. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Credit Acceptance by 221.1% in the fourth quarter. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC now owns 455,362 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $157,619,000 after buying an additional 313,568 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Credit Acceptance in the fourth quarter valued at $31,560,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Credit Acceptance in the first quarter valued at $17,847,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Credit Acceptance by 432.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 54,907 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $19,006,000 after buying an additional 44,589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ lifted its stake in shares of Credit Acceptance by 54.7% in the fourth quarter. Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 108,229 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $37,462,000 after buying an additional 38,254 shares in the last quarter. 69.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Credit Acceptance from $377.00 to $399.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Credit Acceptance currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $374.60.

CACC opened at $453.21 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 35.08 and a quick ratio of 35.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $426.32. Credit Acceptance Co. has a fifty-two week low of $266.74 and a fifty-two week high of $539.00. The company has a market capitalization of $7.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.27 and a beta of 1.20.

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The credit services provider reported $11.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.93 by $3.89. The business had revenue of $451.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $427.90 million. Credit Acceptance had a net margin of 40.83% and a return on equity of 29.86%. As a group, analysts predict that Credit Acceptance Co. will post 41.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Credit Acceptance news, insider Arthur L. Smith sold 1,000 shares of Credit Acceptance stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $450,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Credit Acceptance Corporation provides financing programs, and related products and services to independent and franchised automobile dealers in the United States. The company advances money to dealers in exchange for the right to service the underlying consumer loans; and buys the consumer loans from the dealers and keeps various amounts collected from the consumers.

