Northern Trust Corp Has $30.37 Million Stock Holdings in Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E)

Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,229,251 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 55,782 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.07% of ENI worth $30,374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ENI by 63.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 34,559 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $853,000 after acquiring an additional 13,446 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ENI in the 1st quarter worth $214,000. Bluestein R H & Co. grew its stake in shares of ENI by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Bluestein R H & Co. now owns 20,000 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $494,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of ENI by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 9,844 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of ENI in the 1st quarter worth $264,000.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on E shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ENI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of ENI from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of ENI from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of ENI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of ENI in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.33.

Shares of ENI stock opened at $24.67 on Monday. Eni S.p.A. has a 12-month low of $13.36 and a 12-month high of $26.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.98.

ENI (NYSE:E) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.32). ENI had a negative return on equity of 1.27% and a negative net margin of 9.83%. The firm had revenue of $17.84 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Eni S.p.A. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were issued a $0.5813 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%. This is an increase from ENI’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 24th. ENI’s dividend payout ratio is presently -166.67%.

ENI Profile

Eni S.p.A. engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through Exploration & Production; Global Gas and LNG Portfolio; Refining & Marketing and Chemicals; Eni gas e luce, Power & Renewables; and Corporate and Other activities segments.

