Northern Trust Corp Lowers Stock Holdings in TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN)

Northern Trust Corp lowered its holdings in TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) by 22.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 930,375 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 274,340 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in TowneBank were worth $28,285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC grew its position in TowneBank by 0.4% during the first quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 119,037 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,619,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its position in TowneBank by 0.8% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 165,915 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,044,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in TowneBank during the fourth quarter valued at about $348,000. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new stake in TowneBank during the first quarter valued at about $9,078,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in TowneBank by 19.0% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 142,562 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,334,000 after acquiring an additional 22,800 shares during the period. 49.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TOWN stock opened at $30.31 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $31.62. TowneBank has a 12-month low of $15.36 and a 12-month high of $33.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 1.15.

TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The bank reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.35. TowneBank had a return on equity of 10.76% and a net margin of 24.22%. The firm had revenue of $182.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.28 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that TowneBank will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This is an increase from TowneBank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. TowneBank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.80%.

TowneBank Profile

TowneBank provides retail and commercial banking services for individuals, professionals, and commercial enterprises. The company operates in three segments: Banking, Realty, and Insurance. It accepts various deposits products, including demand deposits, savings accounts, money rate savings, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

