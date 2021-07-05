Northern Trust Corp Sells 44,838 Shares of Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD)

Northern Trust Corp lessened its holdings in Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) by 5.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 712,569 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 44,838 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 1.08% of Cornerstone OnDemand worth $31,054,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in Cornerstone OnDemand in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand during the 4th quarter worth $65,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand during the 4th quarter worth $128,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand during the 4th quarter worth $215,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 5,794 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. 85.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Adam J. Weiss sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.52, for a total value of $315,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Philip Seth Saunders sold 31,090 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.87, for a total value of $1,332,828.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 168,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,234,012.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 55,890 shares of company stock valued at $2,536,548. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CSOD. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cornerstone OnDemand in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Cornerstone OnDemand from $63.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cornerstone OnDemand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on Cornerstone OnDemand in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.00.

Cornerstone OnDemand stock opened at $52.16 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. has a one year low of $32.99 and a one year high of $55.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of -85.51, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.30.

Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ:CSOD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.27. Cornerstone OnDemand had a positive return on equity of 59.68% and a negative net margin of 4.83%. The company had revenue of $209.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.22 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides learning and people development solutions as software-as-a-service worldwide. Its enterprise people development solutions comprise learning solutions, which provide learning management software to scale with the organization and support compliance, knowledge sharing, and employee-driven development training to close skills gaps; content solution, which provides learning content from its own studios and various quality partners; performance solutions, which provide tools to manage goal setting, performance reviews, competency assessments, compensation management, and succession planning; careers solution, which helps employees understand how to get from their current position to future strategic roles with continuous feedback, goal setting, development plans, career exploration, and engagement survey tools; recruiting solutions, which help organizations to attract, hire, and onboard the right employees; and HR solution, which provides an aggregated view of employee data with workforce planning, self-service management, and compliance reporting capabilities.

