Northern Trust Corp Sells 71,727 Shares of Inovalon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:INOV)

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its position in shares of Inovalon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:INOV) by 6.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,036,130 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 71,727 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Inovalon were worth $29,820,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Inovalon during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Inovalon during the fourth quarter valued at about $75,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Inovalon during the fourth quarter valued at about $142,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Inovalon by 62,891.7% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 7,559 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 7,547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in shares of Inovalon during the first quarter valued at about $227,000. 34.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Inovalon news, insider Jason Capitel sold 19,259 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.08, for a total value of $617,828.72. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 472,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,166,718.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 49.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Inovalon from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. TheStreet lowered shares of Inovalon from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Inovalon from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Inovalon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Inovalon from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.50.

INOV opened at $33.74 on Monday. Inovalon Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $17.56 and a one year high of $34.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $31.44. The company has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a PE ratio of 153.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.59.

Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. Inovalon had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 11.31%. The business had revenue of $177.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. Inovalon’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Inovalon Holdings, Inc. will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Inovalon

Inovalon Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based platforms for data-driven healthcare. It operates Inovalon ONE Platform, an integrated, real-time cloud native platform that interconnect with the healthcare ecosystem to aggregate and analyze data in real-time, as well as empowers the application in resulting insights.

