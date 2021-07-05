Northern Trust Corp Trims Stock Holdings in Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD)

Northern Trust Corp decreased its holdings in Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) by 8.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,960,716 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 265,189 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Amicus Therapeutics were worth $29,253,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 76.6% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,670 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,026 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 107.6% in the fourth quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 6,178 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 3,202 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 20.9% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 7,238 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, CEO John F. Crowley sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.28, for a total value of $77,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 884,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,095,024.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO John F. Crowley sold 29,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total transaction of $295,295.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 905,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,061,922.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 119,711 shares of company stock valued at $1,212,926. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

FOLD stock opened at $9.69 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of -9.99 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 5.05, a quick ratio of 4.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $8.68 and a one year high of $25.39. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.75.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $66.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.76 million. Amicus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 80.85% and a negative net margin of 95.05%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on FOLD shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Amicus Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amicus Therapeutics has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.54.

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering, developing, and delivering medicines for people living with rare metabolic diseases. Its commercial product and product candidates include Galafold, an oral precision medicine for the treatment of adults with a confirmed diagnosis of Fabry disease and an amenable galactosidase alpha gene variant based on in vitro assay data; gene therapies for Fabry and Pompe diseases, as well as for various types of Batten diseases; enzyme replacement therapies for Pompe diseases; and CDKL5 deficiency disorder product candidates.

