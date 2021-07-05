Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) Given “Hold” Rating at Evercore ISI

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Evercore ISI in a report issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $118.00 price target on the asset manager’s stock. Evercore ISI’s target price suggests a potential upside of 1.09% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on NTRS. UBS Group raised shares of Northern Trust from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $89.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $112.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $94.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.94.

NTRS traded up $0.41 during trading on Friday, hitting $116.73. The stock had a trading volume of 465,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 937,273. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $24.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50-day moving average of $117.13. Northern Trust has a twelve month low of $72.64 and a twelve month high of $123.10.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The asset manager reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.21. Northern Trust had a net margin of 19.78% and a return on equity of 12.22%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.55 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Northern Trust will post 6.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Thomas A. South sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.65, for a total transaction of $109,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael O’grady sold 42,638 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.52, for a total transaction of $5,010,817.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 141,276 shares of company stock worth $16,518,831. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Northern Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $177,600,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Northern Trust by 3.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,498,779 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,523,965,000 after acquiring an additional 546,512 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in shares of Northern Trust by 9,739.3% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 402,035 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $42,257,000 after buying an additional 397,949 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Northern Trust by 5.5% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,724,047 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $706,764,000 after buying an additional 353,448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Northern Trust by 7.6% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,358,745 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $458,157,000 after buying an additional 308,382 shares in the last quarter. 80.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

