Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) Receives $28.75 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $28.75.

NCLH has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $21.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th.

In related news, CEO Robert Binder sold 36,616 shares of Norwegian Cruise Line stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.14, for a total value of $1,176,838.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 207,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,682,066.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 332.7% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. ADE LLC acquired a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 53.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:NCLH traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $29.00. The stock had a trading volume of 8,099,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,340,820. Norwegian Cruise Line has a twelve month low of $12.56 and a twelve month high of $34.49. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.09.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($2.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.06) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.54 million. Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative net margin of 9,693.11% and a negative return on equity of 61.96%. Norwegian Cruise Line’s revenue was down 99.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.99) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Norwegian Cruise Line will post -6.51 earnings per share for the current year.

About Norwegian Cruise Line

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in the North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various locations, including destinations in Scandinavia, Russia, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, India and the rest of Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

