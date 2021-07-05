NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Northland Securities

Northland Securities started coverage on shares of NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) in a report released on Thursday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $250.00 price target on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on NVCR. Mizuho downgraded shares of NovoCure from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $229.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NovoCure from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday. Truist increased their price objective on shares of NovoCure from $132.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Wedbush reissued an underperform rating and set a $154.00 target price (down previously from $159.00) on shares of NovoCure in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of NovoCure from $132.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $193.86.

NovoCure stock opened at $184.15 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 9.19 and a quick ratio of 8.94. NovoCure has a 1-year low of $55.40 and a 1-year high of $232.76. The stock has a market cap of $19.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,674.24 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $202.80.

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $134.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.54 million. NovoCure had a return on equity of 3.30% and a net margin of 2.22%. On average, equities analysts predict that NovoCure will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Chairman William F. Doyle sold 95,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.55, for a total transaction of $18,957,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 648,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $129,506,553.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Pritesh Shah sold 23,540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $5,061,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 77,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,712,380. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 235,427 shares of company stock valued at $47,015,032. Corporate insiders own 5.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVCR. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of NovoCure by 8.5% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,632,851 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $215,832,000 after purchasing an additional 127,392 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its position in shares of NovoCure by 143.0% in the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 13,717 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,814,000 after purchasing an additional 8,072 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of NovoCure by 102.3% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 222,279 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $38,463,000 after purchasing an additional 112,421 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of NovoCure by 2.6% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 332,800 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $43,990,000 after purchasing an additional 8,300 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of NovoCure in the fourth quarter valued at about $9,845,000. Institutional investors own 71.76% of the company’s stock.

NovoCure Limited, an oncology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of Optune for the treatment of a variety of solid tumors. The company markets Optune and Optune Lua, a Tumor Treating Fields delivery system for use as a monotherapy treatment for adult patients with glioblastoma.

