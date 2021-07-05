Nuveen Global High Income Fund (NYSE:JGH) Announces $0.11 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen Global High Income Fund (NYSE:JGH) announced a monthly dividend on Saturday, July 3rd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a dividend of 0.113 per share on Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.34%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th.

Nuveen Global High Income Fund stock opened at $16.26 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.91. Nuveen Global High Income Fund has a twelve month low of $13.17 and a twelve month high of $16.32.

About Nuveen Global High Income Fund

Nuveen Global High Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in U.S. high-yield bonds, non-U.S.

