Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NUO) Announces $0.05 Dividend

Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NUO) announced a dividend on Saturday, July 3rd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.049 per share by the asset manager on Monday, August 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th.
NYSE:NUO opened at $16.35 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.21. Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $14.91 and a fifty-two week high of $16.85.
About Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund
Featured Story: Inverted Yield Curve
Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.