Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund (NAD) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06 on August 2nd

Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAD) announced a monthly dividend on Saturday, July 3rd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0595 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th.
Shares of NAD stock opened at $16.14 on Monday. Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 12-month low of $14.05 and a 12-month high of $16.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.66.
About Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund
