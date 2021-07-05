Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.09 (NYSE:JSD)

Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JSD) announced a monthly dividend on Saturday, July 3rd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0865 per share by the closed-end fund on Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.91%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th.

NYSE:JSD opened at $15.02 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.54. Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund has a 12-month low of $11.46 and a 12-month high of $15.09.

In other Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 34,355 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.22, for a total value of $488,528.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold 125,138 shares of company stock worth $1,777,965 in the last 90 days.

Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund is a fund launched and managed by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors, Inc and Symphony Asset Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund is domiciled in United States.

