O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) by 100.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 645 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 323 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in WD-40 were worth $197,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in WD-40 in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in WD-40 by 89.4% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 125 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in WD-40 in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in WD-40 by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 200 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in WD-40 in the 4th quarter valued at $113,000. 87.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on WDFC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of WD-40 from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of WD-40 from $353.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 9th.

NASDAQ WDFC opened at $255.72 on Monday. WD-40 has a 52-week low of $183.55 and a 52-week high of $333.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 2.47. The company has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.01 and a beta of -0.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $249.02.

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $111.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.30 million. WD-40 had a return on equity of 44.95% and a net margin of 16.80%. WD-40’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that WD-40 will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Friday, July 16th will be given a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 15th. WD-40’s payout ratio is presently 65.45%.

WD-40 Company Profile

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers multi-purpose maintenance products, including aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name for various consumer uses and industrial applications; and specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand, as well as various products under the WD-40 Bike brand name.

