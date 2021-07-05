O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Decreases Position in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) by 36.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,570 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 884 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Thor Industries were worth $212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in Thor Industries by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,117 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,172,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Peak Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Thor Industries by 1.0% in the first quarter. Peak Financial Advisors LLC now owns 16,797 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,263,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Thor Industries by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,487 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. BancorpSouth Bank raised its position in Thor Industries by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 8,264 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its holdings in Thor Industries by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 3,959 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $533,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.31% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director James L. Ziemer sold 2,045 shares of Thor Industries stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.09, for a total transaction of $284,439.05. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,220 shares in the company, valued at $2,534,219.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on THO shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Thor Industries from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Citigroup upgraded Thor Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Truist raised their target price on Thor Industries from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. BNP Paribas began coverage on Thor Industries in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $128.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on Thor Industries in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $128.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Thor Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $137.30.

Shares of NYSE:THO opened at $112.12 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $6.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.37 and a beta of 2.37. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $123.19. Thor Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $78.64 and a fifty-two week high of $152.20.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The construction company reported $3.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.93. The firm had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 billion. Thor Industries had a return on equity of 21.69% and a net margin of 4.97%. The company’s revenue was up 105.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Thor Industries, Inc. will post 10.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. Thor Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.60%.

About Thor Industries

Thor Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It offers travel trailers under the Airstream Classic, Globetrotter, International, Flying Cloud, Caravel, Bambi, and Basecamp trade names; Class B motorhomes under the Interstate and Atlas series, and Sequence and Tellaro trade names; and gasoline and diesel Class A and Class C motorhomes under the Four Winds, Freedom Elite, Majestic, Hurricane, Chateau, Windsport, Axis, Vegas, Tuscany, Palazzo, Aria, Quantum, Compass, Gemini, and A.C.E trade names.

