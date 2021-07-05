O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Has $184,000 Stock Holdings in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) by 85.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,134 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $184,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gemsstock Limited acquired a new position in shares of Enphase Energy in the first quarter worth $16,200,000. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Enphase Energy in the first quarter worth $294,000. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd boosted its holdings in Enphase Energy by 6.5% in the first quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 27,607 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,476,000 after purchasing an additional 1,687 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co bought a new stake in Enphase Energy in the first quarter worth $524,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Enphase Energy by 30.5% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 118,855 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $19,274,000 after purchasing an additional 27,808 shares in the last quarter. 65.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ENPH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Roth Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $260.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $240.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Enphase Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a report on Friday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $215.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $180.83.

NASDAQ:ENPH opened at $186.41 on Monday. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.15 and a 12-month high of $229.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 5.20 and a quick ratio of 5.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 219.31 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $146.10.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.22. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 25.37%. The firm had revenue of $301.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 46.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Eric Branderiz sold 18,908 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.39, for a total transaction of $3,108,286.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 125,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,552,695.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Mandy Yang sold 6,619 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.44, for a total transaction of $856,763.36. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 85,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,089,772. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 122,496 shares of company stock valued at $16,304,441 in the last three months. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

