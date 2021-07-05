O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Has $199,000 Stock Holdings in Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) by 5.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 109 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cable One were worth $199,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Cable One during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in Cable One in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cable One by 61.5% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 21 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cable One by 420.0% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 26 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Cable One by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 46 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CABO stock opened at $1,915.63 on Monday. Cable One, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,674.35 and a 12-month high of $2,326.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.99 and a beta of 0.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1,799.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 7.16 and a quick ratio of 7.16.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $11.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.22 by $0.97. Cable One had a return on equity of 17.70% and a net margin of 22.57%. The firm had revenue of $341.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $337.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $12.05 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Cable One, Inc. will post 47.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a $2.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $10.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Cable One’s payout ratio is 22.48%.

In related news, CEO Julia M. Laulis sold 337 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,892.51, for a total transaction of $637,775.87. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,074,202.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher D. Boone sold 469 shares of Cable One stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,730.00, for a total transaction of $811,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,434 shares in the company, valued at $4,210,820. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,411 shares of company stock valued at $2,548,389. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CABO shares. Truist upgraded shares of Cable One from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,100.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Raymond James upgraded Cable One from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $2,025.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th. Truist Securities raised Cable One from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,100.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Cable One in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $2,210.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cable One from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,153.29.

Cable One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data, video, and voice services in the United States. The company offers residential data services, a service to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides residential video services, such as local networks; local community programming that includes governmental and public access; and other channels, as well as digital video services, including national and regional cable networks, music channels, and an interactive and electronic programming guide with parental controls.

