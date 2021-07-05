O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Has $237,000 Position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 42.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,580 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,154 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $237,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in PPG Industries by 55.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,067,664 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,963,549,000 after purchasing an additional 4,671,397 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of PPG Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $646,570,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 46.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,117,435 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $305,378,000 after buying an additional 671,287 shares during the period. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI acquired a new stake in PPG Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $96,792,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in PPG Industries by 284.7% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 377,134 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $56,667,000 after acquiring an additional 279,104 shares in the last quarter. 79.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Vadlamannati Ramaprasad sold 20,956 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.84, for a total transaction of $3,538,211.04. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,759,937.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy M. Knavish sold 22,851 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.78, for a total transaction of $4,085,301.78. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,772 shares in the company, valued at $4,965,078.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PPG Industries stock opened at $170.66 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $175.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.46 billion, a PE ratio of 34.06, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $103.58 and a 12 month high of $182.97.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 27.47% and a net margin of 8.33%. The company’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.19 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 8.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is presently 37.89%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on PPG shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $173.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $187.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $145.00 price target on shares of PPG Industries in a research report on Monday, March 15th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on PPG Industries from $185.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $170.72.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

