O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Increases Stake in Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) by 55.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,269 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,171 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Redfin were worth $218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of RDFN. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Redfin by 21.5% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Redfin by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 8,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Redfin by 62.5% in the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Redfin by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Redfin by 3.8% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 8,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Redfin alerts:

NASDAQ RDFN opened at $62.36 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $59.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 7.18 and a quick ratio of 6.77. Redfin Co. has a 52 week low of $35.05 and a 52 week high of $98.44. The company has a market capitalization of $6.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,559.00 and a beta of 1.88.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.04). Redfin had a return on equity of 1.37% and a net margin of 0.60%. The company had revenue of $268.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $253.68 million. On average, analysts forecast that Redfin Co. will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director James Slavet sold 10,000 shares of Redfin stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.79, for a total transaction of $657,900.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 135,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,900,663.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Selina Tobaccowala sold 2,000 shares of Redfin stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.34, for a total value of $134,680.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 99,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,677,030.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 202,033 shares of company stock worth $11,296,302 in the last three months. 6.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Redfin in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Redfin from $94.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Stephens raised shares of Redfin from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. TheStreet cut Redfin from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Redfin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.40.

About Redfin

Redfin Corporation operates as a residential real estate brokerage company in the United States and Canada. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in the purchase or sell of home. It also provides title and settlement services; originates and sells mortgages; and buys and sells homes.

Read More: Trading Halts Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RDFN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN).

Receive News & Ratings for Redfin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redfin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.