O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Purchases 160 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 18.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,026 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $234,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STZ. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 120.4% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 686.7% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 3,150.0% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.68% of the company’s stock.

In other Constellation Brands news, Director James A. Jr. Sabia sold 12,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.05, for a total value of $2,897,286.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 58,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,875,418.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas Michael Kane sold 4,035 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.03, for a total value of $976,591.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,496,229.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 49,999 shares of company stock worth $11,986,684 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 15.77% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:STZ opened at $231.42 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.61. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $160.63 and a 52-week high of $244.75. The company has a market cap of $44.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s fifty day moving average is $235.30.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 14.99% and a net margin of 13.47%. Constellation Brands’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.30 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be paid a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.49%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on STZ shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Constellation Brands from $295.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Constellation Brands from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. OTR Global raised Constellation Brands from a “negative” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Constellation Brands from $223.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Constellation Brands from $223.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $256.43.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

