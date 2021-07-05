O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Purchases 27 Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) by 21.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 151 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 27 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 38 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Veritable L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 615 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $853,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 93 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 505 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $718,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 212 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. 89.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CMG stock opened at $1,566.37 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $44.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 120.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.35. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,061.25 and a 52-week high of $1,579.52. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1,404.37.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The restaurant operator reported $5.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.92 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 19.45% and a net margin of 6.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.08 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 24.48 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CMG shares. Stephens raised shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $1,600.00 to $1,700.00 in a report on Thursday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,350.00 to $1,460.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,760.00 to $1,875.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,462.00 to $1,495.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,600.00 to $1,725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,663.19.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, Director Robin S. Hickenlooper sold 109 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,300.00, for a total transaction of $141,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,227,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CMO Christopher W. Brandt sold 2,795 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,471.00, for a total transaction of $4,111,445.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 14,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,238,298. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,667 shares of company stock valued at $7,003,143 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2020, it owned and operated 2,724 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 40 international Chipotle restaurants, and 4 non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

