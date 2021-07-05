O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 14,916 Mesa Air Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MESA)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mesa Air Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MESA) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 14,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MESA. FMR LLC raised its position in Mesa Air Group by 31.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 424,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,540,000 after purchasing an additional 102,200 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Mesa Air Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $192,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Mesa Air Group by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,183,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,612,000 after purchasing an additional 69,600 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Mesa Air Group by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 239,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,600,000 after purchasing an additional 2,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mesa Air Group during the 4th quarter worth about $319,000. 75.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Mesa Air Group alerts:

MESA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James raised their target price on Mesa Air Group from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Mesa Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Mesa Air Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.60.

MESA opened at $9.32 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $332.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 3.10. Mesa Air Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.80 and a 52 week high of $17.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.75.

Mesa Air Group (NASDAQ:MESA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $97.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.46 million. Mesa Air Group had a return on equity of 7.89% and a net margin of 8.07%. The firm’s revenue was down 45.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Mesa Air Group, Inc. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mesa Air Group Company Profile

Mesa Air Group, Inc operates as the holding company for Mesa Airlines, Inc that provides regional air carrier services under capacity purchase agreements with the American Airlines and the United Airlines. As of September 30, 2020, it operated a fleet of 146 aircraft with approximately 373 daily departures to 102 cities in the United States and Mexico.

See Also: Mutual Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MESA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mesa Air Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MESA).

Receive News & Ratings for Mesa Air Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mesa Air Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.