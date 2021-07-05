O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Sells 6,416 Shares of Points International Ltd. (NASDAQ:PCOM)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Points International Ltd. (NASDAQ:PCOM) (TSE:PTS) by 31.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,747 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 6,416 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC owned 0.09% of Points International worth $209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Diametric Capital LP bought a new stake in Points International in the 4th quarter valued at $374,000. QV Investors Inc. lifted its position in Points International by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. QV Investors Inc. now owns 884,328 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $13,369,000 after acquiring an additional 203,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Points International by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 22,415 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. 57.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Points International alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PCOM shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Points International from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Barrington Research boosted their price target on shares of Points International from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Points International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st.

Shares of NASDAQ:PCOM opened at $17.13 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $255.49 million, a PE ratio of -30.05 and a beta of 1.58. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.84. Points International Ltd. has a one year low of $8.71 and a one year high of $18.10.

Points International (NASDAQ:PCOM) (TSE:PTS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The information services provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $65.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.57 million. Points International had a negative net margin of 3.79% and a negative return on equity of 14.08%. As a group, research analysts expect that Points International Ltd. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Points International Profile

Points International Ltd. provides e-commerce and technology solutions to loyalty industry in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Loyalty Currency Retailing, Platform Partners, and Points Travel. The Loyalty Currency Retailing segment provides products and services designed to help loyalty program members unlock the value of their loyalty currency and accelerate the time to a reward, including buy, gift, transfer, reinstate, accelerator and status miles services.

Featured Story: Trading Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Points International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Points International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.