Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP Acquires 31,755 Shares of Resolute Forest Products Inc. (NYSE:RFP)

Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP increased its holdings in shares of Resolute Forest Products Inc. (NYSE:RFP) (TSE:RFP) by 152.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 52,622 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,755 shares during the quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP’s holdings in Resolute Forest Products were worth $576,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RFP. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Resolute Forest Products during the first quarter worth about $2,242,000. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in Resolute Forest Products by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 992,154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,864,000 after buying an additional 139,531 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Resolute Forest Products by 32.6% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 370,237 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,054,000 after buying an additional 91,115 shares during the period. QS Investors LLC bought a new position in Resolute Forest Products in the 4th quarter valued at about $432,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Resolute Forest Products by 449.5% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 62,159 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $680,000 after buying an additional 50,847 shares during the period. 82.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. TD Securities raised shares of Resolute Forest Products from a “speculative buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Resolute Forest Products from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Resolute Forest Products currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.94.

In related news, SVP Daniel Ouellet sold 5,000 shares of Resolute Forest Products stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.51, for a total transaction of $67,550.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 100,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,362,672.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:RFP opened at $12.11 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Resolute Forest Products Inc. has a one year low of $2.16 and a one year high of $17.65. The firm has a market cap of $957.79 million, a P/E ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 3.13.

Resolute Forest Products (NYSE:RFP) (TSE:RFP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($0.22). Resolute Forest Products had a return on equity of 16.91% and a net margin of 3.28%. The business had revenue of $873.00 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Monday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 25th.

Resolute Forest Products Profile

Resolute Forest Products Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the forest products industry in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Market Pulp, Tissue, Wood Products, and Paper. The Market Pulp segment offers virgin and recycled bleached kraft pulp, which is used to make a range of consumer products, including tissue, packaging, specialty paper products, diapers, and other absorbent products.

