Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP Buys Shares of 12,580 SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL)

Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new stake in shares of SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 12,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $637,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SAIL. HMI Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. HMI Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,572,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,662,000 after purchasing an additional 765,625 shares during the period. Ion Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Ion Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,455,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,494,000 after purchasing an additional 77,311 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 8.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,437,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,799,000 after purchasing an additional 109,251 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,366,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,775,000 after purchasing an additional 242,507 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,093,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,219,000 after purchasing an additional 10,004 shares during the period.

NYSE SAIL opened at $50.22 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.58. SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.47 and a 12-month high of $64.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,255.50 and a beta of 1.88.

SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $90.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.58 million. SailPoint Technologies had a negative net margin of 4.63% and a positive return on equity of 0.98%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

SAIL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Monness Crespi & Hardt reduced their target price on SailPoint Technologies from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on SailPoint Technologies from $67.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on SailPoint Technologies from $71.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, TheStreet cut SailPoint Technologies from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.07.

In other news, CAO Eric Domagalski sold 1,855 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.74, for a total transaction of $97,832.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Mark D. Mcclain sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.65, for a total transaction of $893,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,022,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,657,795.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 52,610 shares of company stock valued at $2,543,666. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc provides enterprise identity security solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers software and software as a service (SaaS) solutions, which help organizations to govern the digital identities of employees, contractors, business partners, software bots, and other human and non-human users, as well as manage their constantly changing access rights to enterprise applications and data across hybrid IT environments, spanning on-premises, cloud and mobile applications, and file storage platforms.

