Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP Grows Stock Holdings in Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART)

Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP lifted its holdings in Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART) by 7.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,976 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after acquiring an additional 668 shares during the quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP’s holdings in Integra LifeSciences were worth $689,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IART. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $96,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 2,703.6% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,570 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,514 shares during the period. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,984 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. 86.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Integra LifeSciences news, EVP Lisa Evoli sold 6,306 shares of Integra LifeSciences stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $441,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,825 shares in the company, valued at $547,750. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Glenn Coleman sold 25,658 shares of Integra LifeSciences stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total transaction of $1,834,547.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 57,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,126,551. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 53,801 shares of company stock valued at $3,833,233. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

IART has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Integra LifeSciences in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Integra LifeSciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $79.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $70.00 to $78.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.36.

Shares of NASDAQ IART opened at $69.90 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.91 billion, a PE ratio of 26.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.72. Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. has a 52 week low of $42.12 and a 52 week high of $77.40.

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The life sciences company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.12. Integra LifeSciences had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 15.63%. The firm had revenue of $360.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $349.78 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. Integra LifeSciences’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets surgical implants and medical instruments for use in neurosurgery, extremity reconstruction, orthopedics, and general surgery. It operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical, and Orthopedics and Tissue Technologies.

