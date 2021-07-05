Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP Reduces Stock Position in G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII)

Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP lowered its stake in G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) by 40.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,205 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 14,872 shares during the quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP’s holdings in G-III Apparel Group were worth $669,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 9,105 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,812 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in G-III Apparel Group by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,867 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC increased its holdings in G-III Apparel Group by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 12,834 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in G-III Apparel Group by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,850 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.43% of the company’s stock.

GIII opened at $32.35 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.81, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 2.99. G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. has a 52-week low of $9.30 and a 52-week high of $35.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $32.83.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, June 6th. The textile maker reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $519.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $462.60 million. G-III Apparel Group had a net margin of 4.11% and a return on equity of 7.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.75) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Thomas Brosig sold 8,188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.35, for a total transaction of $256,693.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 29,548 shares in the company, valued at $926,329.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Alan Feller sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.85, for a total transaction of $318,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $817,079.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on GIII shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of G-III Apparel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $21.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. G-III Apparel Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.57.

About G-III Apparel Group

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

