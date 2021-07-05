Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP Takes Position in Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO)

Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new stake in Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 5,391 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $540,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in Q2 by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 6,405 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $810,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in Q2 by 245.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,381 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 981 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Q2 in the 4th quarter valued at about $225,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its position in Q2 by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 30,750 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,891,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Q2 by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 61,584 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,792,000 after acquiring an additional 3,086 shares during the period.

Get Q2 alerts:

In related news, CEO Matthew P. Flake sold 20,509 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.78, for a total value of $2,087,406.02. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 237,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,138,246.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO John E. Breeden sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $525,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 66,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,931,365. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 40,644 shares of company stock worth $4,039,943. 4.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on QTWO shares. DA Davidson upgraded Q2 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $128.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Q2 from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Q2 from $129.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Gabelli upgraded Q2 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Q2 from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.83.

QTWO opened at $103.83 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.85 billion, a PE ratio of -43.08 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 4.02, a quick ratio of 4.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $99.16. Q2 Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $83.52 and a 1-year high of $148.56.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.04. Q2 had a negative return on equity of 5.25% and a negative net margin of 30.26%. The business had revenue of $116.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.39 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Q2 Holdings, Inc. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Q2 Company Profile

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital banking solutions to regional and community financial institutions (RCFIs) in the United States. The company offers Q2 Digital Banking and Transactions, a browser-based digital banking solution that delivers RCFI-branded digital banking capabilities; Q2mobility App, a mobile and tablet digital banking solution; Q2mobile Remote Deposit Capture, a partnered solution that allows remote check deposit capture; and Q2 Person-to-Person Payments, a partnered integrated person-to-person payments solution.

Featured Story: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QTWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO).

Receive News & Ratings for Q2 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Q2 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.