Odonate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODT) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Odonate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODT) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.38.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ODT. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Odonate Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $45.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Odonate Therapeutics from $11.00 to $4.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Odonate Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Cowen lowered shares of Odonate Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Lifesci Capital lowered shares of Odonate Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd.

Shares of NASDAQ ODT traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 70,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,996,920. Odonate Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $2.80 and a 1-year high of $10.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.43. The firm has a market cap of $133.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 0.33.

Odonate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ODT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.90) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.81) by ($0.09). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Odonate Therapeutics will post -1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ODT. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of Odonate Therapeutics by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in shares of Odonate Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its position in shares of Odonate Therapeutics by 70.2% in the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 19,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Odonate Therapeutics by 139.1% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 19,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 11,477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quilter Plc purchased a new position in shares of Odonate Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.74% of the company’s stock.

Odonate Therapeutics Company Profile

Odonate Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. It is developing tesetaxel, an orally administered chemotherapy agent, which is in Phase III clinical study for patients with metastatic breast cancer. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in New York, New York.

