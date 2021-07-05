Oil-Dri Co. of America (NYSE:ODC) Shares Bought by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America (NYSE:ODC) by 4.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 319,744 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,729 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Oil-Dri Co. of America were worth $11,011,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ODC. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America by 88.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 79,134 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,697,000 after purchasing an additional 37,161 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its position in shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America by 25.3% during the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 89,285 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,075,000 after acquiring an additional 18,000 shares during the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 100,692 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,432,000 after acquiring an additional 11,403 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America by 174.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,138 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $584,000 after acquiring an additional 10,891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Investment Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America during the first quarter worth about $276,000. 48.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Oil-Dri Co. of America stock opened at $34.23 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.61. The company has a market capitalization of $253.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.75 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Oil-Dri Co. of America has a one year low of $32.03 and a one year high of $38.47.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This is a positive change from Oil-Dri Co. of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26.

In related news, Director Allan H. Selig bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $35.16 per share, for a total transaction of $35,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,617,360. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 9.93% of the company’s stock.

About Oil-Dri Co. of America

Oil-Dri Corporation of America, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets sorbent products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Retail and Wholesale Products Group; and Business to Business Products Group. The company provides agricultural and horticultural products, including mineral-based absorbent products that serve as chemical carriers, drying agents, and growing media under the Agsorb, Verge, and Flo-Fre brand names.

