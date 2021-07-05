Olyseum Market Capitalization Tops $20.58 Million (OLY)

Olyseum (CURRENCY:OLY) traded down 13.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on July 5th. One Olyseum coin can now be purchased for about $0.0177 or 0.00000053 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Olyseum has traded down 32.8% against the US dollar. Olyseum has a total market capitalization of $20.58 million and approximately $117,718.00 worth of Olyseum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Olyseum alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002974 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001948 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.08 or 0.00044808 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $45.48 or 0.00135157 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.51 or 0.00167950 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0491 or 0.00000146 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003075 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33,731.02 or 1.00252454 BTC.

Olyseum Coin Profile

Olyseum’s genesis date was September 26th, 2019. Olyseum’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,163,537,537 coins. Olyseum’s official Twitter account is @olyseum

According to CryptoCompare, “Olyseum is an ecosystem designed by stars to create a closer and more meaningful relationship with their fans. In Olyseum, stars will monetize their social influence and reward their fan’s loyalty. Olyseum will allow stars to monetize audiences, and fans to monetize engagement; everything through a blockchain-based reward system and an ERC-20 utility token. For fans, Olyseum is proposing a collaborative platform that allows them to earn rewards for their activity around stars in Olyseum and on other social networks. These rewards can then be redeemed through an exclusive experience exchange created by Olyseum and the stars, as a means to be closer to them. For stars, Olyseum helps them create a global community through which they can be closer to their fans and reward their support. Stars will also earn a direct percentage of the overall advertising income of the network, allowing them to monetize their fans and activity. On the other side, they are entitled to receive additional value by making available exclusive experiences for their fans and sharing them in their current social networks, in exchange for tokens and other benefits. “

Buying and Selling Olyseum

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Olyseum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Olyseum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Olyseum using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Olyseum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Olyseum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.