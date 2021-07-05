OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp Buys Shares of 100,000 CF Acquisition Corp. VI (OTCMKTS:CFVIU)

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp bought a new stake in CF Acquisition Corp. VI (OTCMKTS:CFVIU) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $990,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CFVIU. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in CF Acquisition Corp. VI in the first quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VI during the first quarter worth $157,000. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VI during the first quarter worth $163,000. Littlejohn & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VI during the first quarter worth $198,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VI during the first quarter worth $204,000.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CFVIU opened at $9.99 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.98. CF Acquisition Corp. VI has a 52 week low of $9.71 and a 52 week high of $10.72.

CF Acquisition Corp. VI does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is New York, New York.

