OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp Buys Shares of 35,000 European Biotech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EBACU)

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp bought a new stake in European Biotech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EBACU) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $352,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EBACU. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of European Biotech Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $102,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of European Biotech Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $215,000. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of European Biotech Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $302,000. Atalaya Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of European Biotech Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $402,000. Finally, Exos Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of European Biotech Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $502,000.

Shares of EBACU opened at $9.99 on Monday. European Biotech Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.77 and a 1 year high of $10.49. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.98.

European Biotech Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

