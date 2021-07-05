OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp Buys Shares of 80,000 Independence Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:ACQRU)

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp bought a new stake in Independence Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:ACQRU) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 80,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $800,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Knott David M acquired a new stake in Independence in the first quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Independence during the first quarter worth $100,000. Exos Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Independence in the first quarter valued at $200,000. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Independence in the first quarter valued at $418,000. Finally, Amtrust Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Independence during the first quarter worth about $500,000.

NASDAQ:ACQRU opened at $10.02 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.02. Independence Holdings Corp. has a one year low of $9.91 and a one year high of $10.73.

Independence Holdings Corp. a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

