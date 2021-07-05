OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp Makes New $485,000 Investment in Global Synergy Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GSAQ)

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp bought a new position in Global Synergy Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GSAQ) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $485,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BCK Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Global Synergy Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $364,000. Exos Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global Synergy Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $456,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Global Synergy Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $535,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global Synergy Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $970,000. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Global Synergy Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $970,000.

GSAQ opened at $9.70 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.76. Global Synergy Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.67 and a 52-week high of $10.10.

Global Synergy Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

