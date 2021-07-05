OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp Purchases Shares of 70,008 Prospector Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:PRSR)

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Prospector Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:PRSR) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 70,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $681,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp owned approximately 0.19% of Prospector Capital at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prospector Capital during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Prospector Capital in the first quarter worth $49,000. Texas Yale Capital Corp. bought a new stake in Prospector Capital in the first quarter worth $117,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Prospector Capital in the first quarter worth $167,000. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in Prospector Capital in the first quarter worth $518,000. 44.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Prospector Capital alerts:

Shares of PRSR opened at $9.71 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.75. Prospector Capital Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.52 and a fifty-two week high of $12.00.

Prospector Capital Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in La Jolla, California.

Recommended Story: Hold Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Prospector Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prospector Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.