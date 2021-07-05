Ontology One Day Trading Volume Tops $88.24 Million (ONT)

Ontology (CURRENCY:ONT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on July 5th. One Ontology coin can now be bought for about $0.70 or 0.00002059 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Ontology has traded 9.3% higher against the dollar. Ontology has a market capitalization of $615.21 million and approximately $88.24 million worth of Ontology was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Ontology alerts:

Cardano (ADA) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00004161 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.96 or 0.00058532 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002606 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.20 or 0.00035780 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002936 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001055 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $103.61 or 0.00303842 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000547 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDC) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000308 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.75 or 0.00037379 BTC.

About Ontology

Ontology is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the VBFT hashing algorithm. It launched on February 26th, 2018. Ontology’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 876,338,539 coins. Ontology’s official website is ont.io . Ontology’s official Twitter account is @OntologyNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ontology is /r/OntologyNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ontology’s official message board is medium.com/ontologynetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Ontology is a public infrastructure chain project and distributed trust collaboration platform. Its blockchain framework supports public blockchain systems and is able to customize different public blockchains for different applications. The blockchain/distributed ledger network combines distributed identity verification, data exchange, data collaboration, procedure protocols, communities, attestation, smart contract system support, and various industry-specific modules. Previously a NEO-based token, the ONT has now launched his mainnet. It will serve as the utility token within the platform. “

Ontology Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ontology directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ontology should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ontology using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ontology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ontology and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.