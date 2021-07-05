Opsens Inc. (OTCMKTS:OPSSF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Opsens Inc. (OTCMKTS:OPSSF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,700 shares, a growth of 32.4% from the May 31st total of 11,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

OTCMKTS OPSSF opened at $1.86 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.71. Opsens has a twelve month low of $0.47 and a twelve month high of $2.03.

Get Opsens alerts:

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Opsens in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Opsens from $2.00 to $2.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Opsens from $2.50 to $2.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th.

Opsens Inc develops, manufactures, installs, and sells fiber optic sensors for interventional cardiology, fractional flow reserve (FFR), oil and gas, and industrial applications. The company operates in two segments, Medical and Industrial. The Medical segment primarily focuses on physiological measurement, such as FFR and dPR in the coronary artery stenosis market; and supplies a range of miniature optical sensors to measure pressure and temperature used in integrated applications in other medical devices, as well as licenses its optical sensor technology.

Featured Article: What causes a yield curve to invert?

Receive News & Ratings for Opsens Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Opsens and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.