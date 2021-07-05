Orbitcoin (ORB) Price Hits $0.24

Orbitcoin (CURRENCY:ORB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 5th. Orbitcoin has a market cap of $768,326.34 and approximately $23.00 worth of Orbitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Orbitcoin has traded up 0% against the dollar. One Orbitcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.24 or 0.00000701 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34,056.66 or 1.00067395 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.72 or 0.00040302 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $497.05 or 0.01460465 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $138.73 or 0.00407634 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00007781 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $134.73 or 0.00395882 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002755 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00006010 BTC.

HNC COIN (HNC) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.76 or 0.00011055 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00005011 BTC.

About Orbitcoin

Orbitcoin (CRYPTO:ORB) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theNeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Orbitcoin’s total supply is 3,220,616 coins. The official website for Orbitcoin is orbitcoin.org . Orbitcoin’s official Twitter account is @OrBitcoinLove and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “A coin that is a clone but with the added mission of trying to encourage scientific research. OrbitCoin is a PoW/PoS hybrid without the PoS reward to reduce inflation but maintain the resistance to 51% attacks. There are transaction messages with a 30 second block time, a block reward that halves from 0.25 to a minimal 0.00000001. There are four transaction confirmations needed and 200 for newly mined blocks. block hashing is BLAKE2sPoW hashing is NeoScryptPoS hashing is SHA-256d “

Orbitcoin Coin Trading

