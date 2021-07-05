Orion Protocol Trading 0.5% Lower Over Last Week (ORN)

Orion Protocol (CURRENCY:ORN) traded 7.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 5th. One Orion Protocol coin can now be purchased for $5.43 or 0.00015930 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Orion Protocol has a market capitalization of $157.51 million and $7.02 million worth of Orion Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Orion Protocol has traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002933 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.61 or 0.00054557 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00003255 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.08 or 0.00017816 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002936 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $304.19 or 0.00891676 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000339 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,785.96 or 0.08166500 BTC.

Orion Protocol Profile

Orion Protocol is a coin. Its genesis date was July 13th, 2020. Orion Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,985,000 coins. Orion Protocol’s official message board is blog.orionprotocol.io . Orion Protocol’s official Twitter account is @orion_protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . Orion Protocol’s official website is www.orionprotocol.io/orn

According to CryptoCompare, “At the core of Orion Protocol is the ORN token. Orion has ensured deep utility of the token across the entire protocol, integrating it into all main transactions to take the form of an internal currency or utility token. Orion Terminal seamlessly aggregates bottomless liquidity from all major exchanges, centralized + decentralized: providing rich trading tools in one easy to use platform. Following a hack on KuCoin Exchange, Orion Protocol has reissued ORN tokens via a token swap, with automatic distribution of new tokens to all ORN holders. A number of assets held on KuCoin were affected, including 3.8 million ORN and Orion Protocol decided to reissue all ORN tokens 1:1 via a token swap. Find all info regarding the ORN token swap here. “

Buying and Selling Orion Protocol

