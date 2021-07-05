ORIX Co. (OTCMKTS:ORXCF) Short Interest Update

ORIX Co. (OTCMKTS:ORXCF) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,236,500 shares, a drop of 23.1% from the May 31st total of 1,608,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 247.3 days.

ORXCF stock remained flat at $$16.75 during midday trading on Monday. ORIX has a 52 week low of $10.60 and a 52 week high of $18.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.12.

Get ORIX alerts:

ORIX Company Profile

ORIX Corporation provides diversified financial services in Japan, the Americas, Asia, Europe, Australasia, the Middle East, and internationally. The company's Corporate Financial Services segment offers leasing, loans, life insurance, environment and energy, auto leasing related, and other fee based services to primarily small- and medium-sized enterprises.

See Also: How does inflation affect different investments?



Receive News & Ratings for ORIX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ORIX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.