Orpea SA (OTCMKTS:ORPEF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Orpea SA (OTCMKTS:ORPEF) saw a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 174,200 shares, a decline of 17.7% from the May 31st total of 211,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,742.0 days.

ORPEF remained flat at $$129.78 during trading on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 190 shares, compared to its average volume of 375. Orpea has a 12 month low of $107.04 and a 12 month high of $141.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $129.21.

Get Orpea alerts:

About Orpea

ORPEA SA operates nursing homes, assisted-living facilities, post-acute and rehabilitation hospitals, and psychiatric hospitals. Its nursing home facilities provide personalized support services; and logistical and residential services, including accommodation, meals, and laundry and room cleaning, as well as various daily event, entertainment, and therapeutic workshop services.

Recommended Story: What is the formula for the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Orpea Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orpea and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.