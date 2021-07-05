Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) Short Interest Update

Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,140,000 shares, a growth of 19.6% from the May 31st total of 953,200 shares. Approximately 1.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 528,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days.

Shares of OSK traded down $0.76 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $124.83. The company had a trading volume of 313,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 688,675. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $128.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.57. Oshkosh has a 1 year low of $66.74 and a 1 year high of $137.47.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 5.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Oshkosh will post 6.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.72%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on Oshkosh from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Oshkosh from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Oshkosh from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Oshkosh from $148.00 to $157.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Oshkosh from $135.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $134.07.

In other Oshkosh news, SVP Anupam Khare sold 3,866 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.87, for a total value of $498,211.42. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $746,930.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP R Scott Grennier sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.08, for a total value of $508,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $996,307.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 74,757 shares of company stock valued at $9,805,046 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OSK. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Oshkosh during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oshkosh during the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oshkosh during the 4th quarter worth about $139,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Oshkosh by 104.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Oshkosh during the 1st quarter worth about $158,000. 87.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

