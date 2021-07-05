Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 1,196 ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,196 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of ResMed by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 79,494 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $15,423,000 after acquiring an additional 5,826 shares in the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new position in shares of ResMed in the 1st quarter worth approximately $948,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of ResMed by 195.9% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 35,276 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $6,843,000 after acquiring an additional 23,355 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its position in shares of ResMed by 93.0% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 6,742 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,308,000 after acquiring an additional 3,248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of ResMed by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 563,343 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $109,285,000 after acquiring an additional 15,927 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.15% of the company’s stock.

Get ResMed alerts:

RMD opened at $250.53 on Monday. ResMed Inc. has a one year low of $165.72 and a one year high of $250.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $214.11. The company has a market cap of $36.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.18, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.31.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.08. ResMed had a return on equity of 28.85% and a net margin of 14.79%. The company had revenue of $768.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $784.47 million. Research analysts expect that ResMed Inc. will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 12th. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.77%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Citigroup downgraded ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $206.00 to $219.00 in a report on Friday, May 21st. Bank of America downgraded ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $216.00 to $221.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on ResMed from $229.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $235.57.

In related news, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 8,000 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $1,560,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,766 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,709,370. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Rajwant Sodhi sold 1,500 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.72, for a total value of $368,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,665 shares in the company, valued at $6,306,403.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,651 shares of company stock worth $5,399,470 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

About ResMed

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

Further Reading: Why do commodities matter?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD).

Receive News & Ratings for ResMed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ResMed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.