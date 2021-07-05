Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Invests $201,000 in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 3,531 shares of the energy producer’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 36.4% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 877,557 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $46,484,000 after acquiring an additional 234,028 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 92.6% in the 1st quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 42,623 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $2,258,000 after purchasing an additional 20,492 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 1st quarter worth approximately $466,000. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 69.0% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 237,235 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $12,567,000 after purchasing an additional 96,819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 6,735 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.55% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Friday. Mizuho lifted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Truist lifted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $63.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $63.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.55.

In other news, Director Jody Freeman sold 3,334 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.65, for a total transaction of $198,873.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,251 shares in the company, valued at $492,172.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COP stock opened at $62.75 on Monday. ConocoPhillips has a 1-year low of $27.53 and a 1-year high of $63.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.46.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The energy producer reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.12. ConocoPhillips had a negative return on equity of 1.85% and a net margin of 0.08%. The business had revenue of $10.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is -177.32%.

ConocoPhillips Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations.

