Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd. (NASDAQ:PANL) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd. (NASDAQ:PANL) was the target of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 725,000 shares, a growth of 18.5% from the May 31st total of 611,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 558,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days. Currently, 3.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

In other Pangaea Logistics Solutions news, major shareholder One Acquisition Holdin Pangaea sold 37,458 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.04, for a total value of $113,872.32. Following the sale, the insider now owns 56,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $172,726.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 9,431,131 shares of company stock worth $31,962,673 in the last quarter. 43.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 488,127 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,352,000 after acquiring an additional 83,426 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 56.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 37,598 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 13,523 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 247.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 31,745 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 22,600 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 159.0% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,838 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 5,426 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PANL stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $4.84. 3,650 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 371,682. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $220.90 million, a PE ratio of 9.49 and a beta of 0.75. Pangaea Logistics Solutions has a twelve month low of $2.01 and a twelve month high of $5.39. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.19.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions (NASDAQ:PANL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The shipping company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.02. Pangaea Logistics Solutions had a return on equity of 9.25% and a net margin of 5.83%. The firm had revenue of $124.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.50 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Pangaea Logistics Solutions will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.035 per share. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. This is an increase from Pangaea Logistics Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. Pangaea Logistics Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.75%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Pangaea Logistics Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions Company Profile

Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides seaborne dry bulk logistics and transportation services to industrial customers worldwide. The company offers various dry bulk cargoes, such as grains, coal, iron ore, pig iron, hot briquetted iron, bauxite, alumina, cement clinker, dolomite, and limestone.

